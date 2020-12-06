Sontag Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sontag Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

ESGU stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $84.86.

