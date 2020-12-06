Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Schlumberger stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

