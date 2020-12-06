Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $264,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,381,000 after buying an additional 221,347 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

