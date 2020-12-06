Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 93 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BP PLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 62,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

