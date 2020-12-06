Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

