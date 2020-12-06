Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

