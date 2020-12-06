Sontag Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

