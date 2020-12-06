Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sontag Advisory LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

EMR stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.