Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

