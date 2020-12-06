Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

LHX stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

