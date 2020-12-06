Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

