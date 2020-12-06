Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

