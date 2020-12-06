TD Securities Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$110.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$104.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.