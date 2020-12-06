Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.23.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total transaction of $148,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,472 shares of company stock worth $9,435,507. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $203.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

