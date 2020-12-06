Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

Teleflex stock opened at $386.97 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.