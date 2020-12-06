The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$75.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

