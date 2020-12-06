The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.