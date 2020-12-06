The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.62.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $239.58 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

