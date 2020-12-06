The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.62.

NYSE GS opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

