The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 514,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 840,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

