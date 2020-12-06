thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

