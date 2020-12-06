Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

ELVT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.94. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.