Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.49 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $633.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.88.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

