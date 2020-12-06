Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.49 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $633.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37.
Several brokerages recently commented on IVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.88.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Story: Momentum Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.