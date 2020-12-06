Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $48,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 183.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,661 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.