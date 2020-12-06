U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

