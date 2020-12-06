UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENLAY. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.