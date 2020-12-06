UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $548,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 151,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

