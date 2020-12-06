uCloudlink Group Inc.’s (NYSE:UCL) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

uCloudlink Group’s (NYSE:UCL) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. uCloudlink Group had issued 2,010,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $36,180,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of uCloudlink Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of UCL stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

