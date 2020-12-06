United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $167.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

