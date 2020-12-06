ValuEngine Downgrades Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

