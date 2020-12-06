ValuEngine Lowers Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 317,428 shares of company stock worth $969,138 in the last ninety days. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services comprises 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.