VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

