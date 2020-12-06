Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.