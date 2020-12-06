Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

