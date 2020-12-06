Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Boosted by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.