Vestcor Inc Acquires 41,403 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.99.

NYSE KIM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.