Vestcor Inc Acquires 4,387 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

