Vestcor Inc Acquires 47,281 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 19,457.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

