Vestcor Inc Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $7,548,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $42,447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,270 shares of company stock worth $2,313,195. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

