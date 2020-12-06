Vestcor Inc Boosts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 317.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.