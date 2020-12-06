Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,734.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

