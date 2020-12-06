Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $244.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,299,118 shares of company stock valued at $561,291,277. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

