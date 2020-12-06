Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $106,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

