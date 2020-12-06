Vestcor Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $255,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,882,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

