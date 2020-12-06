Vestcor Inc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $46,615,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

