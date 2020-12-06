Vestcor Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $705.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $711.43 and its 200-day moving average is $653.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

