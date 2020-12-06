Vestcor Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

