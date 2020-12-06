Vestcor Inc Has $1.36 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

NYSE:CPT opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

