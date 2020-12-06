Vestcor Inc Has $1.45 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,138.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,875.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,763.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

