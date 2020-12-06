Vestcor Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,744 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.50 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

